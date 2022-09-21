Toni Storm Addresses the State of the AEW Women’s Division

AEW interim women’s champion Toni Storm recently spoke with TVInsider.com in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Storm addressed the state of the AEW women’s division.

She said, “It’s a story as old as time. Women’s wrestling struggles to get the same amount of time as the guys. We are put in a different position, but I really do believe we are headed in the right direction. We’ve got a locker room full of really hardworking and talented women that I believe are the future. It’s going to change the entire game. I think we’re going to overcome and get more time and see more emphasis on ourselves. But we’re doing the hard work. I’m very confident in this entire division. I’m proud to be at the top and will do whatever I can to push it where it needs to go. I’m proud of everyone back there. I’m choosing to be positive. I think, little by little, there will be more emphasis on us in AEW. We just need to keep breaking down that door. I also think consistency is what will get us there.”