Toni Storm Addresses Thunder Rosa: “I’m the One Here Every Week Doing the Work”

AEW interim women’s champion Toni Storm recently spoke with Bleacher Report for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Storm commented on the AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa:

“I guess my first thing would be to beat Thunder Rosa and stop this interim nonsense. That’s kind of what’s been bothering me. I think that’s been bothering a lot of people because she’s still calling herself the AEW women’s world champion and I’m the one here every week doing the work.”

“Right now. I guess it’s about being a good champion, being a strong champion. That’s what I’m up against every day. I’m working harder than I ever had in my entire career. The time is now. I look at every week as just an opportunity to prove myself. I love giving it my all and who knows where we go from here? But all I know is I’m gonna continue to work hard.”