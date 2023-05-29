Toni Storm Captures AEW Women’s Championship At Double Or Nothing 2023

And the NEW AEW Women’s Champion …

Toni Storm.

The Outcasts member emerged victorious over former title-holder Jamie Hayter in a match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 that saw the injured former champion nearly overcome insurmountable odds that included interference from Saraya, Ruby Soho and others.

In the end, however, Storm managed to hit her Storm Zero finisher after Hayter was sprayed in the eyes with spray paint to pick up the pin fall victory and capture the AEW Women’s Championship in the process.