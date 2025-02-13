Toni Storm Comments On Her Biggest Downfall In AEW

AEW star Toni Storm spoke with Renee Paquette on Up Close on various topics, including her biggest downfall in the company and how Women’s World Champion Mariah May is the champion she always wanted to be.

Storm said, “Yes. I admit it, she’s the champion that I’ve always wanted to be but never could be, and that’s because she does not have a heart. My biggest downfall is that I have too much of a heart, Mariah, you sick b****. I am proud of you, but she will soon realize that that is just not good enough.”

You can check out Storm’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)