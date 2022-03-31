Toni Storm Debuts With AEW During Dynamite

During the March 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Bunny had a match against AEW’s newest signing in an Owen Hart tournament qualifier. The mystery opponent ended up being former WWE star Toni Storm and she picked up the pinfall victory with Storm Zero.
Storm left WWE in late 2021. It was recently reported that there was “significant interest” from AEW in signing Storm.
