Toni Storm Hints That Thunder Rosa is Not Really Injured

AEW had initially planned for Thunder Rosa to defend the AEW Women’s Title against Toni Storm at All Out; however, due to a back injury, she was unable to compete in the match and had to withdraw from it.

At the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday, a four-way match was held to determine an interim AEW Women’s World Champion. Storm emerged victorious from the match, which also featured Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Rosa discussed the agony she is experiencing as a result of the back injury. She mentioned that she won’t be able to return to work for at least a couple of months and that she can’t feel her legs.

While speaking with the media at the post-All Out media scrum, Storm indicated that Rosa may not be injured.

“It’s not ideal, but Thunder Rosa says she’s injured. Okay. When she says she’s not injured, she can come back and lose to me. That’ll be the end of that. Yeah, that’ll be that.”

“It’s kind of awkward because while this has been all going on, me and Thunder have formed kind of a friendship and we’ve formed quite a nice team, but I guess I want her to know that I’m not just going to sit in her corner and cheer for her and be her little friend. I came here to win championships. I didn’t come here to make friends. I’ll be cool and civil, but when she comes back, I’m going to whoop her ass.”

This would support what Konnan recently stated, in which he revealed how she privately told him she had a torn ACL but publicly claims she has a back injury. He is under the impression that AEW is punishing Rosa.

Storm also commented on her role as champion:

“I can’t believe how phenomenal this women’s division is. I’ve never seen such a group of determined women before. To be the champion, to be a leader of all that, despite the pressure, it really is a huge honor for me. I love this locker room, I fell in love with it on my first day, the moment I walked in. Now, I’m the leader of it. I can’t wait to get in there with every single one of them and learn from all of them. By me doing everything I can to elevate these women, they’re elevating me.”

You can watch Storm’s comments below:

Thunder Rosa is not actually injured.

She walked out refusing to put over Toni Storm !!!!pic.twitter.com/ApTrDZUxGt — Unpaid Critic (@Unpaid__Critic) September 5, 2022



