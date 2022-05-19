Toni Storm On The Original Plan For Her Pie-Throwing Angle With Charlotte Flair On WWE SmackDown

AEW star Toni Storm says the original plan for her pie-throwing angle with then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was for her shirt to be clothes to be ripped off.

The November 26 Thanksgiving edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Storm interrupt Flair’s “Flair for the Dramatic” segment. After a back & forth on the mic and brief in-ring action, Flair hit Storm with two pies from a dinner table that was left at ringside from the previous Thanksgiving Leftovers Throwdown match that saw Angel defeat Rick Boogs. Storm appeared on today’s AEW Unrestricted podcast and revealed the original plan for the segment with Flair.

“I was actually quite happy with that segment that day because it was a lot better than the original idea,” Storm said. “The original idea was, I was called up and asked if I was comfortable with having my shirt ripped off or something.

“They wanted to do this whole angle where it was like they were going to rip my shirt and I’d be like embarrassed in my underwear, I guess. When you’re asked if you are comfortable if you’re to do that and it’s like literally people are being fired every single week, it’s like, ‘Well yeah, I guess I’m comfortable with that. I guess I’m going to be doing that.’

“Then a lot of people thought to not have that happen because that would have been terrible, a terrible idea,” she continued. “So to be honest, the pie was actually like a really, it was quite a sweet treat in comparison to what it could’ve been. In hindsight, I don’t really mind. You know what? I’m not even mad. People think I’m so mad about that, I think it’s hilarious.”