Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy and More in Action on Tonight’s AEW Dark (11/1/22)

For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, nine matches have been announced.

Several wrestlers will work warm-up matches on tonight’s show before title matches on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Brian Cage of The Embassy will compete in a six-man match before facing ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe on Wednesday night, while Marina Shafir will wrestle Kennedi Copeland before facing AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on Dynamite. Rey Fenix will face veteran talent AR Fox as he prepares for a Dynamite Triple Threat against Luchasaurus and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, who will also be in six-man action tonight with The Best Friends.

These Dark matches were filmed on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Full spoilers for tonight’s episode are available by clicking here (the report includes spoilers for future Dark episodes).

The following is the complete announced AEW Dark lineup for tonight:

* Marina Shafir vs. Kennedi Copeland

* Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates

* Dante Martin vs. Encore

* Danhausen vs. Jon Cruz

* Kip Sabian vs. Dean Alexander

* The Embassy (Brian Cage, Gates of Agony’s Kaun and Toa Liona) vs. Fuego Del Sol and Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan, Jaylen Brandyn)

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Diamante in a non-title match

* AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix vs. AR Fox

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta) vs. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Tony Deppen, Sonny Kiss)

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.