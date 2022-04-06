Toni Storm Reveals How She Almost Retired From Wrestling Before Joining AEW

In AEW’s Road to Boston video that was published to YouTube, Toni Storm commented on how she almost retired from wrestling before joining the company:

“Recently, I planned on retiring from the wrestling industry, which is something I never considered in my entire life. I’ve put my entire life into becoming the best professional wrestler I could be. I lost that part of myself and it brought on a lot of feelings of emptiness and sadness that I can’t even describe. I traveled the entire world to be good at this. Just like Owen Hart did. AEW is home to the best women’s division on the planet. I just qualified for the Owen Hart women’s tournament. For the first time ever, I can truly say that I am home.”