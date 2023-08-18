Toni Storm Reveals Which Male Wrestler In AEW She’d Like To “Mess Up”

Toni Storm recently spoke with The Daily Star for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, The Outcasts member from AEW was asked who she would want to square off against from the men’s division in AEW if she had the chance.

“Ricky [Starks],” she said, without missing a beat. “Ricky because I wasn’t a fan of him.”

She would then reference her husband, Juice Robinson, as the primary reason why.

“My husband came to AEW and then they faced off and I wasn’t a fan of it, you know,” she said. “Wasn’t a fan of that guy. I’d mess him up if I had the chance.”

Check out the complete interview with Toni Storm via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.