Toni Storm Reveals Who She Would Like To See Join AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Toni Storm commented on who she would like to see join the AEW women’s division:

“Oh my god. Um, Tegan Nox [Nixon Newell], I would have to say, would be high up on that list. I think that would be someone who would really deserve an awesome spot like that.”

“I know she loves this business as much as I do, so that would be cool to see that one day in the future. Who knows, anything can happen, it’s pro wrestling.”