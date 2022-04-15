Toni Storm Reveals Why She Decided To Leave WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Toni Storm commented on why she decided to leave WWE at the end of 2021:

“When I left WWE, I wasn’t banking on going anywhere else. I kind of left suddenly and wasn’t prepared for life outside of that at all. So, I’m just so thankful that Tony Khan reached out and has given me a job, a second chance, an opportunity to really do what I love, which is pro-wrestling. I’m excited. I’m not saying that I have a problem with WWE at all, I’m actually really grateful for the time that I got to have there. I learned so much and you know what? It was so cool, it was real and it was cool but in the end it wasn’t real cool. Something just happened and I left. I felt like I was having an out of body experience, to be honest. Have you ever just lost your mind? That’s kind of what happened. The stress of not seeing family in years and then just so many overwhelming things all at once. I’ve been happier ever since. I guess I just freaked out and went home.”

“There was just a moment where I realized it wasn’t for me and as much as I might have romanticized it as a child and thought that this is my dream and this is what I have to accomplish, I just realized maybe it’s not. And maybe this isn’t the place for me and who am I to take someone else’s spot that actually really wants to be here? That’s not fair. I just thought, I’m still going to be a wrestler. There was really no point in going further and I didn’t leave on bad terms or anything like that but it became abundantly clear that it just wasn’t the place for me, at all. It wasn’t the place for me, it just wasn’t. I really thought it was and I guess I romanticized it so much in my head, I thought this is where I’ve got to be and I guess I got there and it wasn’t the same thing that I wanted. It just didn’t sit right. There’s so many reasons,”