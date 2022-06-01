Toni Storm Says She’s Busier Than Ever and The Best Is Yet To Come

Toni Storm recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness and revealed that, despite her lighter schedule with AEW, she is busier than ever. Storm is still working on various projects, but she states that the best is yet to come now that she’s in AEW.

“I’m busier than I ever have been.” she said. “The opinion (of others) for a long time was that maybe I didn’t like to be working hard or on the road, or that I’m just too tired and I don’t have what it takes but I can assure you that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Storm went on to say that being a part of the AEW roster has fueled her desire to prove her worth.

“I’m so excited, because I don’t feel like I’ve been able to show people the best of me yet,” Storm said. “The best is yet to come.”

Storm, who says she’s more focused and driven than ever, named Serena Deeb and Kris Statlander as future dream opponents.