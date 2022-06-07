Toni Storm Says WWE “Just Fire People Left, Right, and Center Out of the Blue”

AEW star Toni Storm spoke on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, she was asked what changed for her to want to leave WWE last year after requesting her release:

“When I went from NXT to SmackDown. My main goal in wrestling was to be on RAW or SmackDown, main roster, WWE TV. I got there and figured it out pretty soon. I realized this is just not going to work out. Also, I’m 26. I want to have a really good time at this job. I want to have a really good career and I want to enjoy part of it. I just wasn’t enjoying it for so long and I abruptly quit. I woke up that morning having no idea that I was going to quit by that night.”

“It wasn’t what I thought it was going to be. A lot of people don’t enjoy it at all. For some people it just works out and for others, it just makes them miserable, and I guess I just fell into that category. I guess it just wasn’t for me at that point.”

“Let’s face it. They just fire people left, right, and center out of the blue. I could be fired next week and then it’s like, what’s the point? It just got very pointless to be honest. It’s been hard to convey that, especially to fans, especially to people that just aren’t in this business, and they’ll never understand. I must sound ridiculous to those people, but it’s the reality of what it’s actually like.”

“I’m not mad about the booking. I certainly don’t want to bury it. I don’t want to say bad things about the place. I think I had a great time there for the most part. There were times I had very great memories. It made me who I am. I feel like I grew up with them. I did the first Mae Young Classic. I did the second one. Immediately following that, NXT UK. Eventually I worked my way up to going over to NXT. I got to do the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series randomly. I’m lucky that I got to experience all of this. I got to work with some amazing coaches. I’m not mad. I’m not angry at WWE. I don’t have anything against them. I’m sure they got bigger fish to fry than me. You know what I mean? Like, why do they care? People get let go from that place constantly. People move around constantly. It doesn’t matter if I’m there, but what matters is I’m not having a very good time, and why shouldn’t I be having a good time?”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)