Toni Storm Talks Being More Authentic On WWE TV, Social Media

Toni Storm made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Being more authentic on TV:

“For the first time ever, I feel like I’m actually truly being myself. I feel like I’m giving the real me out there and I’m not portraying an act anymore. Not that I ever was, but I feel more real and honest about who I’m giving you, who I’m giving the WWE Universe. “

Her opinion about social media:

“Twitter is what it is. It’s a useful, powerful too, but at the same time, it’s not the wrestling I fell in love with. When I was a kid, I would watch my favorite WWE Superstars and I wouldn’t know anything about them. I like that. I liked the mystique of that and it made me obsessed with them, made me want to become them, and now here I am one of them. I don’t like giving too much out there in the world of social media. I’m just Toni Storm curtain to curtain. If you knew the basic real me, I wouldn’t be as interesting (she laughs). I don’t want you to know how lame I actually am. I’m trying to be a star for you guys.”

Why she wears a leather jacket:

“The lady who makes my gear in England, I kind of give a little bit of creative freedom to because I can’t think of that many ideas. I like the whole leather thing. It’s just my go-to and it’s easy. I like my leather. I feel strong. I feel tough. I feel like if you have a leather jacket, you’re good for any occasion basically. If you want to ride a motorcycle, cool. If you’re going to kick someone’s a**, it looks good when you’re wearing a leather jacket. I guess that’s more my motive. It looks great when you kick the crap out of someone when you’re wearing leather.”