Toni Storm Transitions Away From ‘Timeless’ Gimmick In AEW

During the December 11, 2024, Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May successfully defended her AEW Women’s Title in an intense match against Mina Shirakawa.

Following the bout, Toni Storm made a surprise return to AEW television after being absent since the summer. Notably, Storm appeared to have dropped her “Timeless” gimmick, as she entered the arena to her original theme music and wore her classic ring attire, signaling a return to her previous persona.

Storm had recently announced her “retirement,” leading fans to speculate that it was a storyline setup for this unexpected comeback. Her return is sure to shake up the women’s division as fans eagerly anticipate her next move.