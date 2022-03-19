Toni Storm Trends On Social Media Following Her OnlyFans Launch

As previously noted, former WWE star Toni Storm launched an OnlyFans account which you can subscribe to for $19.99 a month. Her name quickly became a trending topic on Twitter and Ryan Satin of FOXSports.com noted the following:

“Just doing basic math, it looks like Toni Storm has made almost 10K in less than an hour with the launch of her OnlyFans. Crazy.”

According to influencermarketinghub.com, OnlyFans takes a 20% cut on its users’ transactions. Storm’s first post was made on Saturday and as of the late afternoon, it already has 1100+ likes from people that have subscribed. With that many subscribers already, Storm could be on her way to making six figures a year from her account.

Several WWE personalities has shown public support for Storm on Instagram including Indi Hartwell who wrote that Storm is a “a work of art.”