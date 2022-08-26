Toni Storm Undergoes Dental Surgery, Latest on Her AEW Status

Today, Toni Storm had dental surgery performed on her.

Storm shared on her Instagram Stories that she was currently recovering from dental surgery. She also mentioned that she would be attending the All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite that will be broadcast on TBS on Wednesday.

“Surgery successful [check mark emoji] See you Wednesday #TOOTHLESSAGGRESSION,” she wrote with a photo from her bed.

There is no information available at this time regarding Storm’s ability to compete in the wrestling match scheduled for next Wednesday, but she will be present for the go-home match against Dynamite. It is currently planned for her to take part in a tag team match alongside Hikaru Shida against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in order to complete the final buildup to All Out.

Baker, a real-life dentist, also re-posted Storm’s Instagram photo and taunted her.

“Toni should probably stay home and rest, but I know a great dentist if any post-op problems arise [wink face emoji] [tooth emoji] #ROLEMODEL,” Baker wrote.

At AEW All Out on September 4, a Fatal 4-Way match between Storm, Baker, Hayter, and Shida will take place. The winner of the match will be crowned the new Interim AEW Women’s World Champion. The winner will have the opportunity to challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in the future, at some point after she has recovered from her back injury.

Here is the tweet from Baker, which includes the screenshot of Storm’s story: