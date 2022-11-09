Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Promised to Be Newsworthy, Tony Khan Touts AEW UK Numbers

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan promises an exciting and newsworthy episode of AEW Dynamite tonight.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be broadcast live from Boston’s Agganis Arena, featuring the most recent Full Gear build. The current lineup can be found by clicking here. Today, Khan took to Twitter to promise a “amazing newsworthy” show.

Khan also released AEW Dynamite audience figures from the United Kingdom, courtesy of ITV Head of Scheduling Strategy John Williams. September 2022 viewership was 14% higher than September 2021, while October 2022 viewership was 12% higher than October 2021.

In addition, Khan stated that the October 28 edition of Dynamite was the most-watched episode ever on ITV, with an average of 201,000 viewers. The same program broadcast live in the United States on October 26 and got 997,000 viewers.

For tonight’s Dynamite, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Tony Schiavone hosts face-to-face meeting between Saraya and Britt Baker

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear

* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn team team with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* MJF will speak