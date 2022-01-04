Tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Main Event Will Be Commercial-Free

Tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil main event will air commercial-free.

WWE has announced that Bron Breakker vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be presented tonight with no commercials.

Remember to join us for live New Year’s Evil coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller