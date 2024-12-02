Tonight’s WWE Raw Promises Major Developments, Possible Spoiler

Expect some significant events tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, particularly in the segment featuring The New Day.

Tonight’s show celebrates The New Day’s 10-year anniversary. However, there has been some tension between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in recent months, and it appears that the trio is splitting up.

Big E is believed to appear tonight, so the group may continue, potentially as heels, as that appears to be Xavier’s choice. Big E hasn’t revealed much about what’s going on between Xavier and Kofi, so it’ll be fascinating to see what happens tonight.

Also, there should be some fallout from the Survivor Series PLE, and the business will begin planning bouts for Saturday Night’s Main Event, which airs on NBC on December 14.

Also scheduled for Raw:

– CM Punk will open the show.

– Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance (IC Championship Tournament)

– Pete Dunne versus R-Truth.