Tony D’Angelo Injured During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings

During Wednesday night’s NXT taping, Tony D’Angelo was involved in an incident that resulted in him sustaining an injury. WWE filmed NXT shows for the next two weeks.

There are a few different versions of the story about how the injury occurred. It was noted by one sourcel that it looked like he hit his head in the corner of the ring, while another source indicates that it was a knee injury.

The match involving D’Angelo was stopped so that the trainers could attend to him after he was injured. At this time, there is no information available regarding the severity of the injury or how long it is possible that he will be sidelined.

