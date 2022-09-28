Tony D’Angelo Injured on This Week’s WWE NXT Episode

Tony D’Angelo was injured during this week’s WWE NXT episode.

Tuesday night’s NXT show featured D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc, which was taped on September 14 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

D’Angelo charged at Lee after several minutes of back and forth action, but Lee sidestepped him and tripped him face-first into the turnbuckles. D’Angelo was slow to recover, so the referee rushed over to check on him. D’Angelo was unable to stand up as Lee watched. The referee then declared the match over and Lee was declared the winner via referee stoppage.

D’Angelo’s leg or knee was injured when Lee tripped him into the turnbuckles, according to a replay. On commentary, Vic Joseph credited the NXT medic team, but no update on D’Angelo’s condition was provided as of this writing.

After the match, D’Angelo was checked out by ringside medics, according to our correspondent at the September 14 NXT tapings. He couldn’t leave on his own and had to be helped to the back by several people.

As of this writing, there has been no official update on D’Angelo’s status, but we will keep you updated.

Here is footage from tonight’s match: