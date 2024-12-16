Tony D’Angelo Joins Martin Sheen In “Wild Cards” Season 2

WWE’s Tony D’Angelo has made a significant crossover into the entertainment world, landing a notable role in Season 2 of the TV series Wild Cards.

As reported by Deadline, D’Angelo joins an impressive cast that includes Martin Sheen, Ally Sheedy, Marie Avgeropoulos, and Katie Findlay as new recurring characters. The second season of the show will premiere on January 8 on CBC and CBC Gem, with its U.S. debut set for February 5 on The CW—the new home of WWE’s NXT, where D’Angelo currently competes.

The series follows down-on-his-luck cop Cole Ellis (played by Giacomo Gianniotti) and con woman Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) as they team up to solve crimes, blending their seemingly opposing skill sets while learning to trust each other.

D’Angelo will guest star as Jaws, described as “a formidable and commanding criminal mastermind.”

D’Angelo is no stranger to commanding roles, both on-screen and in the ring. The current NXT North American Champion, D’Angelo recently defended his title against Ethan Page on NXT last week, further solidifying his position as a top star in WWE’s developmental brand.

Wild Cards also stars Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Terry Chen, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy as Marc the Cat. The series’ executive producers include Michael Konyves, Shawn Piller, Lloyd Segan, James Thorpe, Alexandra Zarowny, and James Genn.

D’Angelo’s transition into acting adds another layer to his career and highlights WWE’s growing relationship with The CW as NXT becomes part of the network’s programming. Fans of both wrestling and crime dramas can look forward to seeing D’Angelo in a new light when the show debuts.