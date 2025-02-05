Tony D’Angelo On CW’s “Wild Cards” Season 2 Premiere, WWE Speed Update

– The WWE Speed Women’s Title Contender Tournament kicks off today. The new episode of WWE Speed on X premieres at 12/11c, and will feature Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark in first-round tourney action. The winner of the ongoing tourney earns a shot at Candice LeRae’s WWE Speed Women’s title.

– WWE NXT Superstar Tony D’Angelo will be appearing tonight as the character ‘Jaws’ on the season two premiere episode of “Wild Cards” on The CW Network. The official description for the episode titled “Con in 60 Seconds” reads as follows:

“Begrudgingly, Ellis comes to terms with Max’s betrayal knowing she risked It all to share info about his brother’s killer; now assigned to a new case, they dive into a high-speed street racing ring.”

Watch a preview of the episode, which features “Da Don,” via the X media player embedded below.