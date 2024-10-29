Tony D’Angelo On Possibly Challenging For The NXT Championship

WWE NXT North American Champion “The Don Of NXT“ Tony D’Angelo appeared on “The Ringer” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including what the win on the October 8th episode of NXT meant to him.

D’Angelo said, “This one was emotional because I climbed the mountain that nobody thought I could climb. “Emotionally, it meant a little bit more, but having the family with me, having (Channing Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo) support me and get me through the tough time of mentally not knowing what to do and they were there for me, so it all worked out and it was a nice hurdle to get over in the career for sure.”

On possibly challenging for the NXT Championship:

“Of course, everybody thinks about that, but you know what, I think Trick’s a nice guy so, you know, he just got it back. I don’t wanna take it from him right away, I’ll let him hang on to it for a little bit and then we’ll re-evaluate.”

On the reaction he received from his family over the win:

“It was great. The family was … I can’t explain in words how excited they were for me. It means a lot. It just means I got a lot of people in my corner and that’s a good feeling to know people got your back and people want to see you succeed.”

On his ideas for the title:

“I was going to speak to Shawn [Michaels] and request that we get some kind of Italian flair to the title. It’s a nice looking belt, don’t get me wrong, it’s a good looking belt. But, I just think the red, white, and green would give it a little more pop. So, we’ll see what I can do. We’ll see if ‘The Don’ can have a business meeting with Shawn and I might have to bring Luca [Crusifino] and Stacks [Lorenzo.]”

You can check out the complete podcast below.