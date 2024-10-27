Tony D’Angelo On Possibly Facing Bron Breakker Down The Line

WWE NXT North American Champion “The Don Of NXT“ Tony D’Angelo spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm on a number of topics, including possibly facing WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker down the line.

D’Angelo said, “Whenever our paths cross, it would be a hell of a match, Bron Breakker. I came up with the guy. He’s a special talent and I think we could make some magic in the ring. Me and the Creeds, with our collegiate wrestling background, we could also make some magic. We had some matches at NXT, but now with my experience and their experience, it could be even better. Of course, I would love to wrestle with Roman, Cody, Randy, AJ Styles, CM Punk. All these guys, I would love to get in there and mix it up and learn from and put on bangers.”

You can check out D’Angelo’s comments in the video below.

