Tony D’Angelo Reveals Advice CM Punk Gave Him

NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo discussed main roster WWE stars offering guidance to NXT talent in an interview with MuscleMan Malcolm.

“[John] Cena came in and talked to the whole roster and gave us good advice. CM Punk, he’s always around when he’s available. He’s watching film and telling us what to do, what not to do. He told me, ‘Don’t let social media…don’t look at it.’

When you’re in the spotlight, you have a lot of people saying a bunch of crap in the comments and DMing you and whatever. It hasn’t gotten to me yet, I kind of find it funny to see people hate on others for no reason. I’m sure at some point in my career, I’ll get annoyed. I think that’s the biggest thing, a lot of people should take that advice because social media is a bunch of people that you’re probably never going to meet, just judging you and saying a bunch of stuff that doesn’t mean nothing. Also, they’re not paying the bills. Is the boss happy, or is wrestlingfan213 happy? The boss is more important. That’s my opinion.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)