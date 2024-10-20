Tony D’Angelo Shares His Love For The Rocky Franchise: ‘Rocky 4 is My Favorite’

WWE NXT North American Champion “The Don Of NXT“ Tony D’Angelo appeared on “The Ringer” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including his love for the Rocky franchise.

D’Angelo said, “I actually don’t like Rocky. [Laughs] No, I got you. No, I love the Rocky movies. Rocky 4. Most people say Rocky 4, but that training montage. When he’s running on the mountain and pulling rocks or whatever. It’s so good. Rocky 4. [Rocky and Rocky 2] are good. I like [Rocky 3]. I would say [Rocky 5] is my least favorite. They’re all good. Big Stallone fan. [Creed] is good too. I have no complaints with the whole franchise, they are all good.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.