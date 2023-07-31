Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Capture Tag Titles At NXT Great American Bash

We have new NXT World Tag-Team Champions.
The Family defeated Gallus in the opening match at the WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 premium live event on Sunday night, July 30, 2023 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, TX.
Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo earned a hard-earned victory over Wolfgang and Mark Coffey, despite constant interference from Joe Coffey throughout the contest.
Check out coverage of Tony D’Angelo & Stacks’ NXT World Tag-Team Championship victory from WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 via the videos and photos embedded below.
