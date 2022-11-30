Tony D’Angelo’s In-Ring Return and More Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE NXT

For next week’s WWE NXT episode, a ring return and a new segment have been announced.

Tony D’Angelo will return to the ring next Tuesday night against an opponent yet to be determined.

Tony D has been out of action since fracturing his knee while wrestling NXT North American Champion Wes Lee on the September 27 show, which was taped on September 14. Until this week, he appeared on crutches. Tony D and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo approached Donovan Dijak in the parking lot Tuesday night in an attempt to conspire against Lee, whom Dijak attacked in his return last week. D’Angelo thanked Dijak for the attack, but Dijak stated that it was not intended for D’Angelo. D’Angelo then revealed that he has been medically cleared and will be back in action next week, and that he will ensure Lee’s reign as champion is over. Footage from the segment is shown below.

Pretty Deadly, the NXT Tag Team Champions, will also be on the show next week to present “A Real Christmas Story.” The segment will be their Pretty Deadly take on the holiday classic.

Wild Card matches will be held next to determine the final two participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline, as previously announced. The current list of participants can be found by clicking here.

The following is the updated NXT lineup for next week, as well as the previously mentioned parking lot segment from Tuesday night:

* Tony D’Angelo returns to the ring

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly present “A Real Christmas Story”

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley