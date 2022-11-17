Tony Kahn Confirms Owen Hart Tournament for 2023

In the Full Gear media scrum, Tony Kahn announced that the Owen Hart Tournament will be back for years to come. This year, the Owen Hart Tournament took place in April and culminated at Double or Nothing in May.

In the finals for the women’s bracket, we saw DMD Dr. Britt Baker take on Ruby Soho. Baker would end up becoming the first woman to win the Owen Hart Tournament. Her path wasn’t easy, but Baker got it done in a fantastic match over Ruby Soho.

On the men’s side of things, Adam Cole met Samoa Joe in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament at Double or Nothing. Both men had a hill to climb, but evidently, Adam Cole was not going to be beaten as he became the first man to win the Owen Hart Tournament.

Cole defeated the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Dax Harwood, and Jeff Hardy before he met Samoa Joe in the finals. Baker defeated Danielle Kamela, Maki Itoh, and Toni Storm in her own respective bracket, before finally facing Ruby Soho in the finals.

While Tony didn’t give a timetable for its return, one would have to guess it will take place around the same time it did last year, with the finals taking place at Double or Nothing. Tony Kahn also states that he is excited to work with Dr. Martha Hart again, and gives credit to Chris Jericho, and Cody Rhodes for getting that collaboration going in the first place.

Looking ahead, who do you think will win the Owen Hart Tournament in 2023? Will we see a new champion crowned, or will Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker retain their stake at the top of the Owen Hart Tournament?

Keep an eye out for any and all updates on the Owen Hart Tournament, and more right here on PWMania.com.

