Tony Kahn Confirms The Briscoes Have Officially Signed With ROH

In today’s Death Before Dishonor media briefing, Tony Kahn confirmed that The Briscoes have officially signed with Ring of Honor. Despite having never appeared on AEW, Tony Kahn announced that the Briscoes have signed “long-term” deals to appear on Ring of Honor.

When asked about The Briscoes status in Ring of Honor, Tony Kahn replied with:

“The Briscoes are under contract to Ring of Honor and they’re long-term contracts. I think there are some other developmental wrestlers (who are signed to Ring of Honor already but not announced), but really the key, probably the biggest names, that are exclusively signed to Ring of Honor are The Briscoes. They are some of the biggest names in Ring of Honor history. They are Hall of Famers. There are some others, but I think that would be a great example of a key act where they haven’t really appeared in AEW yet but they are signed to Ring of Honor and me.”

The Briscoes are former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, having won the championships 12 times prior. They are also former six-man tag team champions with Bully Ray. Jay Briscoe proved he can go alone as well when he won the Ring of Honor World Championship not once, but twice.

The Briscoes are one of the biggest, most legendary tag teams to have never touched the WWE. Their work in Ring of Honor speaks for itself. Tony Kahn signing The Briscoes to Ring of Honor long-term is a great idea and fans are very happy he got it done.

On Saturday, Ring of Honor will be holding Death Before Dishonor. At the show, the Briscoes are scheduled to face FTR in a two-out-of-three falls match for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles. This match is sure to be another classic between both of these teams.