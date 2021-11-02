Tony Khan Addresses A Possible AEW Streaming Service

During an interview with the Gavin Bridge at Monaco Streaming Film Festival, AEW President Tony Khan talked about a possible AEW streaming service…

“[Barstool Sports] asked me about it, and there’s great demand for it. I’m excited to talk more about it because we’re building, each week, a great library of content. It gets better and better, and we can provide more new content, so I’m excited to tell people about that. But it’s still something that we’re working on.”

“[Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV] is a different subject, okay? Now, there could be a lot of content that could be FAST content that is not the premium content. I’m never going to put the $50 pay-per-views or every episode of Dynamite on FAST. It’s just not going to make sense, but there may be some of our programming like Dark and things like that, which are our developmental shows. Or even some of these things we’re talking about like conversational shows– that’s great for FAST. Like, I would much rather have a couple people have a cup of coffee and talk about wrestling on FAST. It feels like a much more appropriate place for people to sit down and watch that than on network television.”