Tony Khan Addresses Adam Page and The Signings of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole

After the 2021 AEW All Out PPV ended, AEW President Tony Khan talked with media about the event. Khan also addressed “Hangman” Adam Page’s hiatus from the company and stated that Page had asked for time off:

“I had a feeling, but I had a lot of backup plans. I would have given him time off either way. I mean, even if I didn’t have the guys in, I would have found a way to make it work and accommodate him because it was for a very important reason. He’s a big part of AEW. He’s one of our really important stars. I really didn’t have everything exactly in the place until we got there.”

Khan said the following in regards to the signings of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole:

“I think you’ve all heard the story, which is true, that Punk didn’t actually sign anything until that night. But we had a handshake and I trusted him. Same thing with Bryan. I think Bryan just signed. I trusted him. You know, we have a good relationship and we built that. Same with Adam Cole.”

“I wasn’t sure everything was going to fall into place but they all just kind of one by one starting to look more likely. You know when something’s like, this could happen and then every day it starts to look a little bit better, a little bit better and it’s like Mr. Punk said, I don’t know if there’s a day I could put my finger on all these things and when they all were gonna hit. They just kept looking a little bit better every day. Definitely every good conversation I had with each of them I felt a little bit better about what we were doing tonight.”