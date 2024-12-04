Tony Khan Addresses AEW Criticism, Defends Creative Vision Amid Fan Scrutiny

AEW Founder and President Tony Khan recently discussed the impact of internet criticism on the company’s creative direction in an interview with the Battleground podcast. Khan’s comments come at a time when AEW has come under fire for its storytelling and booking selections, with some fans blaming these creative choices for a recent drop in attendance and television ratings.

When asked how fan feedback influenced AEW’s creative process, Khan underlined the significance of interacting with fans while remaining respectful to wrestling culture. “We absolutely look to the wrestling fans, and we’re always looking to find ways to make new fans, but doing so in a way that’s respectful to wrestling,” Khan told me.

He noted the recent collaboration with social media sensation Big Boom AJ as an example of AEW’s successful efforts to attract new viewers while still providing interesting material to long-time wrestling fans. “Just in recent weeks, we had a great collaboration with Big Boom AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler. With Big Boom AJ making a comeback in pro wrestling, he had that excellent match versus QT at the AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View show,” Khan said.

Khan emphasized the benefits of this relationship for AEW’s live event and pay-per-view analytics. “It was a huge part of the live event. It helped drive buys. The pay-per-view was a huge success and the live event was a huge success. We had over 10,000 fans at the show. There was absolutely huge interest in Big Boom AJ, his comeback to the ring, and that match versus QT, and it helped us introduce new fans to AEW, but we did so with a great wrestling match.”

He stressed the collaboration’s broad appeal, saying, “All of it was great for the wrestling fans. Whether you’re a huge wrestling fan that’s been watching a long time and knows the sport, or somebody that’s new to wrestling, maybe just familiar with AJ and Big Justice and The Rizzler, it was something that everybody could enjoy, and that was a great collaboration, I thought.”

While Khan acknowledged the value of fan feedback, his comments indicate that AEW is still devoted to its artistic vision. The company’s recent initiatives to integrate social media personalities and attract new viewers demonstrate a willingness to experiment and evolve while remaining focused on providing high-quality wrestling programming. It’s unclear whether these attempts will answer the concerns of fans who have criticized AEW’s artistic orientation.

You can check out Khan’s appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)