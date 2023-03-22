Tony Khan Addresses AEW Possibly Working With Bill Goldberg

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the possibility of working with Bill Goldberg now that he is a free agent with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune.

Khan said, “I have a lot of respect for Bill. I think Bill Goldberg is a great professional athlete and has had a great career in pro wrestling and is a very nice person. He actually has a lot of ties around the Jacksonville community, his family is from Jacksonville and they’ve done so much great work in the community. There is a great hospital, the Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and Bill is related to the Wolfson family. They have done so much great work in this community and that’s partially how I’ve gotten to know Bill. He’s a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that’s interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It’s something to follow and he’s one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us. We have so many great wrestlers in AEW and so many exciting things happening in AEW week to week, that it’s always an exciting time. Bill is an exceptionally exciting name and one of the biggest names in the sport. Certainly, it’s a big thing for us to pay attention to. I would take notice of that and it is interesting.”