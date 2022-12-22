Tony Khan Addresses AEW, ROH Talents And If They Are Allowed To Have “OnlyFans” Accounts

As noted, Tony Khan spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote the AEW Holiday Bash and AEW New Year’s Smash 2022 special year-end-themed AEW programming.

During the in-depth interview, the AEW and ROH President spoke about the stance in All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor regarding talent and outside business ventures that generate revenue, such as OnlyFans.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On AEW and ROH’s stance on talent having outside business ventures that generate revenue such as OnlyFans accounts: ““I try to be flexible with the wrestlers and staff utilizing their personal social media. I certainly recognize they are leading their own lives the other five days of the week when they’re not wrestling. They are representing the company as great wrestlers of AEW, but they are also all independent people with separate lives. I try to give people that piece of mind.”

On not wanting to change everything talent that end up in AEW do on their own, but wanting a nice balance so things are beneficial to all involved: ““That I’m not trying to be ‘Big Brother’ trying to change everything they do in their life. It’s a balance. We just want people to promote AEW when they can and do their best to help us grow our wrestling business.”

