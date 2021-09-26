Tony Khan Addresses AEW’s Owen Hart Tournament, Teases “A Few Big Booking Plans”

During an appearance on Friday’s edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation:

“This is going to be a tremendous event. It’s a great partnership with Martha Hart and the Owen Hart foundation. Martha is a very principled woman, to say the least. She is a very intelligent woman. She thought long and hard about this, and we talked for a long time about this. I talked to Martha about this for over a year on a regular basis. She put a lot of thought into it, and we put a lot of thought into it. That’s how this came together. She’s a really good person, and I think she wanted to make sure we’re good people too. I really like Martha a lot. You can’t say enough great things about the legacy of Owen Hart, how much it means to so many of us, and what a great opportunity this is to celebrate his life. We’ve had this in the works for a long time.

The Owen, I think, can be a very special prize in wrestling. I think people are going to want to win The Owen. I believe we will really establish that as a very special thing in AEW, and a very special annual tradition. I’m excited to tell people more about that. I’ve got a few match announcements and a few big booking plans up my sleeve that I’m excited for people to find out about. That’s all coming I think in due time, and the Owen Hart announcement is really, really big for us. When we get through this huge night tonight on Friday Night Rampage, I think next week we will have a lot of cool stuff when the dust settles.”