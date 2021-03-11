Tony Khan Addresses Audio Issues During AEW Dynamite

There were audio issues during the Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. TNT viewers heard sound from an NBA basketball game being mixed with sound from Dynamite for the entire match. AEW President Tony Khan addressed the problem:

Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite tonight Live on TNT! Due to audio issues at TNT, after tonight’s live show ends I’ll be uploading the entire Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson match with full audio intact. Now Live on Dynamite, the TNT Title match @DarbyAllin vs. @ScorpioSky! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 11, 2021

San Antonio vs. Dallas to be exact, Airing on NBA TV, which originates from the same Atlanta facilities as TNT. Audio mix problems. — Christopher Downing (@cdowning22) March 11, 2021