Tony Khan Addresses Britt Baker’s AEW Suspension

Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on Rasslin for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan was asked about Baker’s suspension. A reported incident occurred on July 17th at Dynamite, resulting in Baker’s punishment and suspension. The altercation involved MJF, Baker, and Alicia Atout, and Baker allegedly called Atout a ‘Stupid f***ing b***’ when Atout told MJF that Baker was criticizing him and talking trash about MJF and Will Ospreay in the women’s locker room.

The dispute led to MJF striking a wall before his hour-long bout. AEW apparently did not suspend MJF because HR interpreted it as MJF defending Atout and did not believe it should be punished.

Here are the highlights:

On Britt Baker’s suspension:

“I mean, Britt Baker has been on the show just this week. I think Britt Baker is fantastic. So great having Dr. Britt Baker DMD back in AEW. She is facing the CEO at AEW All In…..It’s going to be a fantastic match. Mercedes vs. Britt is one of those dream matches that I’ve wanted to see for a long time before they worked in the same company. It’s one of those matches you never thought you’d get to see, and it’s happening at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, and it’s going to be a great match.”

On why he’s wearing a Max hat:

“I was given this hat, and it’s a lovely hat. I think it’s a wonderful streaming service. And this hat was gifted to me in Paris as part of a great backpack of stuff I had in my hotel room when I got there for the Olympics. I spent great time there with Mr. David Zaslav and all the great people at Warner Bros. Discovery. They were very kind to us.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)