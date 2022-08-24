Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk Calling Out Adam Page for an AEW World Title Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, “nobody knew” that CM Punk would challenge “Hangman” Adam Page to a rematch for the AEW world championship on August 17, 2022’s Dynamite. CM Punk allegedly called Page out as a “receipt” for something Page allegedly said in a promo for the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV.

The situation was discussed by AEW President Tony Khan during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“It’s unresolved anger, I think, from the world title match at Double or Nothing and we had not really tied up all those issues. CM Punk made one appearance to wrestle after Double or Nothing and it was immediately after that he got injured and was forced to step away. There was clearly some stuff that never got resolved at Double or Nothing. Then, immediately, jumped into somebody who has challenged him, in not a type of match we’ve ever had in AEW before. We’ve had interim championships established, but we’ve never had an Interim World Champion or an Undisputed World Championship match like this.”

"This town ain't big enough for the two of us when it comes to Jon Moxley and CM Punk."

TONIGHT, the #AEW UNDISPUTED World Champion will be decided at #AEWDynamite: it's @JonMoxley vs. @CMPunk LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT & 8pm PT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yF175a7PCY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2022



