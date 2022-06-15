Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk’s AEW Status After Having Surgery

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW World Champion CM Punk underwent surgery on June 8th, and everything seemed to have gone well. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the procedure in an interview with Comicbook.com, and here is his response.

“I can’t comment on his return timetable. I’m very hopeful and optimistic though, and his surgery was successful, and he’ll be back. I don’t want to put an exact date on it and put any expectations on him. But I do think we’re very optimistic about it and I think Punk is optimistic about it too, which is great.”

Khan also talked about the Forbidden Door PPV, predicting that it will become a yearly event.