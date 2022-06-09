Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk’s Injury and Decision to Crown an Interim Champion

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio. Here are the highlights.

AEW World Champion CM Punk’s injury: “It is a setback, but we’re really excited to get CM Punk back. He’s gonna have surgery here very quickly and I am very nervous about it, but on the other hand, pretty optimistic because he’s gonna be seeing one of the top doctors in the entire world and someone really renowned in sports medicine. We were fortunate to be able to get him in quickly. So I’m excited to get him back.”

Decision to crown an interim World Champion: “[It’s] Based on what happens in real fights, and to me, in the world of fighting, this is what you do. You have a great champion, and if they’re injured, you name an interim champion and set up an exciting unification fight. And I think we have a great chance to set something exciting up.”

