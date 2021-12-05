Tony Khan Addresses Cody Rhodes and Andrade Match From AEW Dynamite

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo street fight from the December 1st 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:

“It was amazing. It was such a great street fight and thankfully both guys will be okay and they both will be able to wrestle again because that was a crazy match. That’s the kind of stuff that can shorten careers, end careers. So, we’re very grateful for both Cody and Andrade El Idolo.”

“Great street fight main event and absolutely Cody sent the fans home very happy from that match. I really, really enjoyed the street fight although it was pretty nerve-racking backstage. But thankfully everything came out okay and when you have a match like that, that’s all you can really hope for is that the wrestlers come out okay.”