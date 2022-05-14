Tony Khan Addresses Criticism of Having Too Much Blood in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan addressed criticism that there is too much blood in AEW, during an interview with News 12 Long Island:

“It’s certainly not every week, you don’t see it on a weekly basis. Occasionally, there are big matches and it’s only when the circumstance is such that it’s a big street fight or these big crazy matches or fights ahead of a pay-per-view where things have gotten crazy and there has been a big melee. For the most part, we do try to focus on the wrestling, the best interviews, the most exciting wrestlers, a lot of high fliers, technical wrestling, and a lot of crazy brawling too,” Khan began.”

“For the most part, you see a focus on the in-ring action, but every once in a while, when things have gotten out of hand, it’s been old school pro wrestling in a way that has been very healthy and has been well received by our media partners and fans. It’s almost been universally praised and when it hasn’t, overall, we’ve done well on the aggregate and most of the focus is on wrestling and not the brawling, but you see some of the old-school brawling too and that’s part of pro wrestling and that’s what makes it fun.”



(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)