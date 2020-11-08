Tony Khan Addresses Criticism Of The Women’s Division

During AEW Full Gear’s post-PPV media conference, AEW President Tony Khan addressed criticism of the AEW women’s division and the storyline with Nyla Rose/Vickie Guerrero:

“I understand what people are saying about the division. I should have probably done better to put some of Nyla’s story when she said she wasn’t going to wrestle again and Vickie said she was going to wrestle again until they got the title shot. I should have used that on Dynamite more. I watch Dark very closely and work on Dark very closely and book Dark, so I’m obviously watching Dark, but I forget sometimes that there’s about half the audience watches Dark for us, typically.”

“I probably should have put that on and then, to be honest, the time in the real world, Vickie was not able to come those weeks, not because she was sick, but because it was a conflict that she always had. So I gave her that time off and I probably should have made it clear… There’s a lot to putting the shows together.”

