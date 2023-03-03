Tony Khan Addresses Eddie Kingston “Quitting” AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Eddie Kingston stated in a promo following this week’s edition of Dynamite that he “quit” AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan responded to Kingston “quitting” the company during a media call to promote the 2023 Revolution PPV.

Khan said, “I have talked to Eddie since [Wednesday], and I would encourage people to stay tuned to pro wrestling. Stay tuned to AEW and other forms of pro wrestling. Of course, there are a lot of exciting things happening in the sport, in AEW, and also out metaverse of pro wrestling, including New Japan and the launch of the new Ring of Honor. A lot of exciting things happening. I have had the chance to talk to Eddie about that and I say stay tuned to the wrestling business and you’ll see what happens next.”

You can listen to the complete media call below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)