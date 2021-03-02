Tony Khan Addresses Event That Is Advertising Joey Ryan

AEW stars are being advertised for an event title “Wrestling For Women’s Charity” that is scheduled for Sunday, March 20th in Knoxville, TN. However, the event is also advertising an appearance by Joey Ryan who was accused of sexual misconduct during last year’s #SpeakingOut movement.

Purposefully not informing involved talent is also disgusting — EFFY (@EFFYlives) March 2, 2021

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the matter: