Tony Khan Addresses His Relationship with MJF, How Important MJF Is To AEW

After being absent from AEW television for a few months following his memorable promo in which he demanded that AEW President Tony Khan fire him, MJF made his return to AEW television at All Out by being revealed as the joker in the Casino Ladder match.

This came after MJF failed to show up for a meet and greet on Saturday during Double Or Nothing weekend. MJF did lose a squash match to Wardlow during the Double Or Nothing event.

The top AEW star revealed that he had come to an agreement with AEW President Tony Khan for more money without signing a new deal or an extension. In light of the fact that he is still scheduled to become a free agent in January of 2024, he has referred to this competition between AEW and WWE as “The Bidding War of 2024.”

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan spoke with Variety’s Joe Otterson recently to promote tonight’s Dynamite Third Anniversary episode, and while he declined to comment on the All Out backstage incident because the inquiry is still ongoing, he did share his opinions on MJF.

Khan discussed his present relationship with MJF and MJF’s role in the company.

“It’s very professional,” Khan said of his current relationship with MJF. “He’s been part of AEW from day one, and he’s one of the most important stars on our TV show. … Whether you love MJF or love to hate MJF, I think he’s one of the wrestlers who’s connected with the audience in recent years and made himself a star. He’s also had the company behind him to help build him and support him. I think that he is the total package of everything it takes to be a successful pro wrestler. I think he has it all. He’s a really important part of AEW.”

MJF will face Wheeler Yuta in a singles match to kick off tonight’s Dynamite special.